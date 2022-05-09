$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 557,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,372,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.