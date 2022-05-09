$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.54. 2,006,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,227. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

