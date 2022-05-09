$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.34. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,664. The company has a market capitalization of $924.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $2,588,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

