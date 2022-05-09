-$1.50 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

