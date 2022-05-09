$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

CLX traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.72. 90,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.41. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.