$10.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce $10.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $41.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $43.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $51.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 16,356,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,851,015. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

