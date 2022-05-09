$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to post $103.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $102.69 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $526.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

DESP traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 368,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,197. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $655.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

