$108.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.56 million to $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $520.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

TNP traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 15,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,589. The company has a market capitalization of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.18. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

