12,560 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.