1,384 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $53.90.

