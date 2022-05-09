13,983 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

