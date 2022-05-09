$145.56 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will report $145.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $549.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $642.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $632.87 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 1,401,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,333. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.