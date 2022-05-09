1,500,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,155,000. Ford Motor comprises about 2.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,459,531. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

