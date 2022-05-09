175,000 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Bought by Global Frontier Investments LLC

Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Kaleyra accounts for about 0.7% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

