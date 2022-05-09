$18.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the lowest is $17.07 billion. Boeing posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $76.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $81.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $94.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 485,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

