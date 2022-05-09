$189.36 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post $189.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.36 million. Natera posted sales of $142.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $779.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $789.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $992.03 million, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 2,395,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Natera by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

