22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $765,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 329,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

