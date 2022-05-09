$28.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.80 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $29.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $115.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.85 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $128.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.44. 759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

