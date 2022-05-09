$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) to post sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.40. 3,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,555. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

