3,372 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $380.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

