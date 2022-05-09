$356.89 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $356.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.54 million and the lowest is $351.88 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $347.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 9,976,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

