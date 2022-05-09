$359.17 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to report sales of $359.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.50 million and the lowest is $355.67 million. Green Dot posted sales of $357.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays decreased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 18,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

