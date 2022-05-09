$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to announce $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

NYSE SWK traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $124.64. 22,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,834. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,205.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

