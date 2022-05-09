$404.76 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to post $404.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.00 million and the lowest is $403.52 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.62 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

NYSE FOA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,143. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

