$42.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,916. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 14.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 402,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

