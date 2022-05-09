450,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,384,000. General Motors makes up about 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

