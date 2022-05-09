$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.90. 94,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.64.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

