5,000 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $13.11 on Monday, reaching $228.85. 783,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.29 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

