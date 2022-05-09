6,000 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,890,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.