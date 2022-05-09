$703.68 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $703.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.79 million. Waters reported sales of $681.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.59. 23,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,721. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.07.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

