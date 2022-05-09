$901.36 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will announce $901.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $996.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.60 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $86.98. 6,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,457. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

