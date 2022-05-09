$920.84 Million in Sales Expected for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to report sales of $920.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $927.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $914.60 million. FirstService reported sales of $831.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of FSV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. 113,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,590. FirstService has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

