9,423 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.61. 244,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.