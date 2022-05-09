99,021 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.20% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,583,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,595. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

