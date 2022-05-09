A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.19% of A10 Networks worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,617 shares of company stock valued at $412,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

