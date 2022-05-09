AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Up 3.5%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94. 4,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

