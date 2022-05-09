ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.27

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get ABB alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.