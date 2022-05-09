ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $1,091,102. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

