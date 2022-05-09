abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.83

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 4494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.
About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
