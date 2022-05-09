ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.05

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 36127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACCO Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ACCO Brands by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

