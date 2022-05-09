ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0465 on Top Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

