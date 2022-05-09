ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 884,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.82. 815,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,921. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

