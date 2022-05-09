ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.77

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 34570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

