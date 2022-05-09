ACoconut Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $278,578.28 and $37,479.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

