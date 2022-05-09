Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.52

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.