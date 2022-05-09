adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €193.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €193.00 ($203.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €288.71 ($303.90).

Shares of FRA:ADS remained flat at $€188.22 ($198.13) during midday trading on Monday. 1,305,443 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €238.33. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

