Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Trading Up 3.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 2,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 474,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,312 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.