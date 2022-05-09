AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.22.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.