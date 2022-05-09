Aergo One Day Volume Hits $8.08 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Aergo has a total market cap of $53.93 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aergo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,235.95 or 0.99797053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,648,810 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.