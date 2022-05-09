AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.69

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 92500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$462.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

